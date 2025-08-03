Emma Corrin reveals first look into ‘Pride and Prejudice’ series

Emma Corrin spotted on set of ‘Pride and Prejudice’ for very first time

Emma Corrin, known for her iconic role of Princess Diana in The Crown, was seen for the first time on the set of upcoming Pride and Prejudice series.

The series based on 1813's Jane Austen's novel of the same name, follows the story of Elizabeth Bennet, a sharp-witted young girl, Mr. Darcy, a wealthy and but reserved gentleman. The couple explores challenges like societal expectation, social status and love as their initial misunderstandings gradually evolves in mutual affection.

On the set Corrin is spotted in period costume and curly wig, cuddling beloved dog Spencer between takes on set.

In another photo the star is seen on a rooftop looking even less like a Georgian heroine, laughing with Freya Mavor, who plays Elizabeth Bennet’s sister Jane.

Apart from Corrin the upcoming series will also star Jack Lowden as Mr Darcy and Olivia Colman as determined Elizabeth’s mother, Mrs Bennet.

Other star names released by streaming platform Netflix includes, Rufus Sewell as Mr Bennet and Fiona Shaw as Lady Catherine de Bourgh.

The six-part series, written by Dolly Alderton, will be on screens early next year.