Lindsay Lohan reveals one thing she would change about past

Lindsay Lohan has opened up about what she would do differently during her peak Hollywood years to avoid the regrets she carries today.

Having shot to fame as a child star and landed major roles throughout her teenage years, the Mean Girls alum later faced a downfall marked by multiple arrests for DUI, theft, and cocaine possession, which ultimately sidelined her career.

Now, as the blonde beauty is making a strong comeback after well received Netflix projects and the Freaky Friday sequel, she dished on one thing she would do if could go back in time: say "no" to things more often.

"I was always such a 'yes' person to my agents and everyone that no one ever really took the time to ask me, 'Do you wanna chill for a second?'" Lohan, now settled in Dubai with her husband Bader Shammas and their child to "start fresh," explained.

"And if I knew then what I know now, I'd definitely have used the word 'no' a lot more," she admitted during a recent conversation with The Sun.

The Freakier Friday star went from being America’s sweetheart as a Disney star to enduring a series of turbulent years in the public eye.

Amid battles with addiction and multiple run-ins with the law, she was removed from movie sets and forced to cancel appearances, casting serious doubt on her future as an actress.

Eventually, Lohan stepped away from Hollywood and explored new paths, including opening a nightclub in Athens and launching a successful beach resort in Mykonos, before relocating to Dubai.