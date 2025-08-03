Andrew Garfield kicks off 'Artificial' filming with girlfriend Monica Barbaro

Andrew Garfield and his girlfriend Monica Barbaro have been spotted together on the streets of San Francisco.

However the love birds' appearance wasn’t any date or cosy outing but a strictly professional setting as they kicked off the filming of their first ever project, Artificial.

A fan made video has been making rounds over social media, recording the Spider Man star clad in a formal attire talking on the phone while standing outside what appears to be OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s house.

The Social Network actor has been tapped to play the tech leader in a story reportedly based on real events from 2023.

Shortly after the clip went viral on X (formerly Twitter), netizens were quick to identify the house as the current residence of the tech maestro, sparking mixed reactions.

While some users found it odd to opt for shooting outside the real residence, others appreciated the pinch of genuinity the production feels.

With an aim for a 2026 release, director Luca Guadagnino eyes the production to be completed by fall.

Artificial chronicles the chaos that took place at OpenAI when Altman was briefly fired and then quickly brought back. The upcoming film will offer a glimpse into the boardroom drama, tech egos, and big questions around artificial intelligence.

In addition to Garfield, 41, his girlfriend Barbaro is playing Mira Murati, actor Ike Barinholtz plays Elon Musk and Yura Borisov is stepping into the role of Ilya Sutskever.