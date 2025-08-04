Sofia Carson explains why she is drawn to romance film genre

Sofia Carson, best known for her role in Disney's Descendants, opened up about the reason behind why she is always passionate to perform in romance genre films.

The actress and singer, who had previously starred in films like Purple Hearts and Life List, has offered a revival of a traditional classic love story in new film called My Oxford Year.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Feel the Beat actress talked about the part of romance genre that has always appealed her to work in such films.

"I was always writing love songs years before I had ever even been close to being in love. I always gravitated towards love and romance," she told the outlet.

The Adventures in Babysitting star added, "I think also as a consumer, there’s a certain level of escapism that comes with falling in love, with a love story that is so beautiful to be able to offer that, and this one in particular just felt timeless."

About the new film, Carson said it felt like a "classic" and noted that it had been a while since she had seen "a classic and timeless love story brought to life for this generation."

Sharing what sort of film, she loves to watch the most, the 32-year-old artist said, "The enemies to lovers trope, which happened in Purple Hearts and also takes place in My Oxford Year. I think there’s always something really exciting about that dynamic."

The My Oxford Year is available to stream on Netflix.