Nicole Kidman shares rare insight into her bond with Sandra Bullock

Nicole Kidman has recently shared rare insight into her close bond with Sandra Bullock on the set of Practical Magic 2.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, the Australian actress, who reprises her role as witch sister with Sandra in the much-anticipated 1998 movie, opened up that she and Speed actress have “a close bond” like “sisters”.

“It's insane, said the 58-year-old of both stars’ dynamic.

Nicole mentioned that they “tease” each other, adding, “We're both living in London, very close to each other.”

A Family Affair actress praised Sandra and disclosed they are happy to be back on the set together after 27 years.

‘We're both like, 'What?' But we were just right back into it,” explained Nicole.

Gushing over Sandra, the Moulin Rouge star stated, “I adore her and she is so funny and so lovable. And we're just having the best time together.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Nicole also praised the team of the sequel, saying, “We have this wonderful female director, Susanne Bier. Warner Bros. is behind the movie.

“And they've been incredibly supportive in making this, going back and then expanding it,” she told the outlet.

Also, Nicole pointed out that this sequel also has Joey King with whom she has worked before and “she’s just amazing”.

Big Little Lies actress further said, “It's a group of amazing, amazing women and some great men who are creating the next phase, the next stage of the witches' life.”

Meanwhile, Practical Magic 2 is slated to release in theatres on September 18.