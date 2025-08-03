Tom Holland stuns fans with daring stunts ahead of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Tom Holland performs superhero stunts in Glasgow for upcoming installment

Tom Holland was recently spotted in action as filming began for the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The 29-year-old actor, known for his portrayal of Spider-Man, is set to reprise his role as Peter Parker in the much-anticipated installment.

On Saturday, August 2, the Uncharted star was seen shooting an intense action scene, strapped to the roof of a moving vehicle.

Additionally, several superhero stunts were shot on top of a tank in Glasgow.

According to The Sun, the sequel was initially set to be filmed in Liverpool but relocated following the recent tragic parade crash in the city.

A source close to the development told Dailymail, “There were discussions about whether it was appropriate to stage big stunts, including car chases and explosions, in light of the awful incident.”

Meanwhile, Herald reported, “Filming is due to start in the coming days in Scotland so fans should keep their eyes peeled for webs on street corners. A number of major roads will be closed in Glasgow over the coming days as production takes over the city.”

This comes shortly after the Spider-Man: No Way Home duo – Holland and Zendaya – were spotted in Scotland to shoot for the upcoming epic The Odyssey.

Notably, Zendaya, 28, will also reprise her role as Michelle “MJ” Jones in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

For the unversed, Destin Daniel Cretton’s directorial is slated for release on July 31, 2026.