Josh Hutcherson breaks silence on 'Hunger Games' return speculations

Josh Hutcherson reveals if Peeta Mellark is making a comeback to ‘The Hunger Games’

Josh Hutcherson, who played the beloved character Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Games series, has finally spoken out if he will appear in the upcoming prequel, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

The 32-year-old actor is seemingly still unaware if he would be making a return to the movie franchise, but he hasn’t ruled out the possibility.

The Beekeeper star said, "That'd be cool," when asked whether he is starring in the prequel, adding, "No, I know nothing in that world right now," in conversation with Brit + Co.

The actor might not know of his character’s future in the films but regardless, "Hunger Games is amazing, and I've loved it for many years and I will love it forever," he told the outlet.

Hutcherson has been a constant in all instalments of the original series from the first movie to The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 in 2015 where his character appeared to have met a conclusive ending.

However, Mellark as well as Jennifer Lawrence’s character, Katniss Everdeen, appear in the epilogue of the prequel novel which Suzanne Collins released in March.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping movie is scheduled for a release on November 20, 2026.