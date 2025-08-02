Tom Holland excites fans with new 'Spider-Man' costume debut

Tom Holland sent fans in frenzy with his new Spider-Man costume debut in new trailer for the latest instalment in the franchise.
The 29-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday, August 2, and gave fans the first glimpse into Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which comes out next year.
The Marvel star shared a short video of himself wearing the new superhero costume. The clip showed Holland walking in front of the camera, and asking, "Are you ready?"
The BAFTA-winning actor then directs a smile towards the audience and runs off, with the title of the movie written on the screen.
The upcoming and the fourth movie in the Spider-Man series will star Holland as Spider-Man and Zendaya as MJ Jones-Watson.
The movie will follow the last movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which came out in 2021.
The latest movie will also star Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas.
This comes after Holland first discussed the next Spider-Man project during his appearance at the Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in October 2024.
So far the actor has been tight-lipped about the details of the movie, and reuniting with his fiancée on the Spider-Man set.
