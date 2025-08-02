Henry Cavill opens about his future projects

Henry Cavill will not be returning as 'Superman'

The Witcher famed Henry Cavill has updated fans about his upcoming projects.

The 42-year-old British actor last featured in an action-comedy film titled Argylle alongside Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Dua Lipa and John Cena.

Cavill is all set to star in the reboot of the 1986 film Highlander in which he will be playing the role of Connor MacLeod, previously played by Christopher Lambert.

According to the Man of Steel star, Highlander is taking all of his focus right now.

While talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Henry revealed, “Highlander! That is taking all of my focus. It’s a project that I’m extremely excited about.”

The upcoming project is being directed by the John Wick director Chad Stahelski.

While praising the director, Cavill said, “This character is going to be a lot of fun to play, and I’m loving working with Chad Stahelski. He is a very talented man.”

The forthcoming action fantasy is based on a mysterious Scottish swordsman, who realizes that he is immortal and ends up getting involved in a battle against the powerful and wicked immortals who want to destroy the Earth.

Backed by Amazon MGM, the much-awaited project has entered into production in Scotland and the makers are aiming to release it in 2026.

Meanwhile, Henry further has In the Grey and Warhammer 40,000 in the pipeline.