‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ excites fans with Tom Holland’s brand new suit

Spider-Man: Brand New Day briefly teased the Tom Holland's Peter Parker new super suit.
Previously, during the closing scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home a small shot of Holland swinging through New York City revealed his new costume resembling the iconic bright red-and-blue outfit from the comics.
In the short nine-second clip shared on X (Twitter) and Instagram, the suit seems similar to the one showed in the film.
It has sharper colours with raised black edges and there’s also a faint, black spider webbing design that’s a nod to the original Marvel comics.
The post is captioned, "Something brand new is coming… #SpiderManDay."
The fourth Spider-Man film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a screenplay by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day will see the return of fellow franchise stars like Zendaya as M.J. Jones-Watson, and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds. The new addition to the cast includes, Jon Bernthal as violent Punisher.
Liza Colón-Zayas is also joining the film as well as Stranger Things star Sadie Sink. Their roles remain a mystery, but fans have theorised Sink could be playing the red-haired X-Men character Jean Grey, who’s a powerful telepath.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to release on July 31, 2026.
SJP pays an emotional tribute to her iconic character, Carrie Bradshaw, after 27 years of playing her
‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ also starring Sadie Sink is slated for release on July 31
James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ has broken record of Zack Snyder’s ‘Man of Steel’ with $300 M box office
Pamela Anderson delights fans with another performance besides new movie
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin leave fans asking the same question
Canadian actor and comedian explains why he’s likened himself with this actress