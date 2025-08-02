‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ excites fans with Tom Holland’s brand new suit

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ shares sneak peak of Peter Parker’s new suit

Spider-Man: Brand New Day briefly teased the Tom Holland's Peter Parker new super suit.

Previously, during the closing scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home a small shot of Holland swinging through New York City revealed his new costume resembling the iconic bright red-and-blue outfit from the comics.

In the short nine-second clip shared on X (Twitter) and Instagram, the suit seems similar to the one showed in the film.

It has sharper colours with raised black edges and there’s also a faint, black spider webbing design that’s a nod to the original Marvel comics.

The post is captioned, "Something brand new is coming… #SpiderManDay."

The fourth Spider-Man film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a screenplay by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will see the return of fellow franchise stars like Zendaya as M.J. Jones-Watson, and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds. The new addition to the cast includes, Jon Bernthal as violent Punisher.

Liza Colón-Zayas is also joining the film as well as Stranger Things star Sadie Sink. Their roles remain a mystery, but fans have theorised Sink could be playing the red-haired X-Men character Jean Grey, who’s a powerful telepath.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to release on July 31, 2026.