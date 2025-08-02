Bill Skarsgård did not want to reprise ‘Pennywise’ role in upcoming TV series

'Welcome to Derry' is set to release in October

Bill Skarsgård, who is widely known to play Pennywise the hideous clown in Stephan King’s It series, have made a surprising admission.

The 34-year-old Swedish actor is all set to reprise the popular character in the upcoming HBO backed series, Welcome to Derry.

Many people might not know that fact that Bill was not willing to return for the series. He had to wrestle with the decision.

While speaking on the Happy Sad Podcast by Josh Horowitz, the Nosferatu actor opened, “Yeah, Yeah I felt like I was done with it in a way.”

“It was also because I was shooting Orlok (Nosferatu) and to me it just felt like okay this is the nail in the coffin on my monster roles.. pun intended.”

Bill said that he felt he was over it and wanted to try out “different things”.

“The Pennywise thing as well like you know I’ve been defined by it, but I was just like alright that 26-year-old me.. silly young man”, said the John Wick 4 actor.

But then “things changed”. When he found out Barbara and Andy (Muschietti) were doing it, that’s when he decided “let’s bring him back.”

Welcome to Derry, which is slated to stream on HBO in October, will tell the origin story of Pennywise the clown.