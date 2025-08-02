Netflix cancels Arnold Schwarzenegger's action-comedy series

Netflix has officially canceled Arnold Schwarzenegger's action-comedy series FUBAR after two seasons.

The decision comes about a month and a half after the second season premiered on June 12, 2025. Despite a strong debut in May 2023 with 11 million views, the second season struggled to replicate that success, with only 2.2 million views in its opening weekend.

The show's cancellation is likely due to its disappointing viewership numbers. Season 2 peaked at #7 in its first full week with 3.3 million views but quickly fell off the Top 10 list.

According to Variety, the show made Nielsen's streaming originals top 10 only for the week of June 16, and fell off thereafter.

Creator and showrunner Nick Santora had high praise for the project, calling it "by far, the most surreal project of my career."

He marveled at Schwarzenegger's ability to be funny while still delivering action-packed scenes, which inspired the tone of the show. "The thing I always marveled at was how Schwarzenegger could be funny while still kicking ass... that's why I wanted FUBAR to be a hysterical, CIA-spy comedy mixed with heart-stopping action! And it is all that — and more. I'd love to elaborate with more details, but, sorry, it's classified."

FUBAR boasts a talented cast, including:

- Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner: A CIA operative on the verge of retirement who discovers a family secret.

- Monica Barbaro as Emma Brunner: Luke's daughter and a fellow CIA operative.

- Carrie-Anne Moss as Greta Nelso: A former East German spy with a passionate history with Luke.

The show was produced by Skydance Television, with Nick Santora, Schwarzenegger, Adam Higgs, Scott Sullivan, and others serving as executive producers.

FUBAR's cancellation is part of a larger trend at Netflix, where shows are being canceled after two or three seasons, even those with established stars and initial positive reception. Other recent cancellations include:

- The Recruit: An action drama that didn't perform well enough to warrant a third season.

- Pulse: A thriller series that failed to gain traction.

- The Residence: A show that didn't meet Netflix's expectations.