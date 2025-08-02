Margot Robbie lands role in Tim Burton’s ‘Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman’

Margot Robbie is reportedly in conversation to join Tim Burton's remake of Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman.

Last year, in February, Burton was working on a reimagining of the 1958 science-fiction horror movie, which follows a wealthy heiress who grows into a giant after an alien encounter and exacts revenge on her cheating husband.

According to Variety, if the deal closes, the Barbie star will also produce the new film with LuckyChap production partners Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara.

Gillian Flynn penned a first draft of the screenplay, but has since exited the project due to other commitments.

The producing team is currently searching for a new writer, and Robbie's involvement as the lead actress would depend on the final version.

The Nightmare Before Christmas creator planned to direct, as well as produce alongside Andrew Mittman and Tommy Harper. Kai Dolbashian serves as executive producer.

Warner Bros. is also eager to continue doing business with LuckyChap following the success of the Barbie, the highest-grossing movie of 2023 with $1.45 billion globally.

While the Oscar nominee's role in the film is pending, she is also starring in WB’s Wuthering Heights, Emerald Fennell's adaptation of Emily Brontë's classic, which hits theatres next February.