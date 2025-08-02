'Spider-Man' famed Tobey Maguire makes subtle move five years after his divorce

Jennifer Meyer filed for divorce with Tobey Maguire in 2020

Tobey Maguire has finally responded to his divorce with Jennifer Meyer’s.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2007, separated in 2016 before filing for divorce in 2020.

Tobey and Jennifer confirmed their separation in 2016 through a joint statement that read, “After much soul searching and consideration, we have made the decision to separate as a couple.”

“As devoted parents, our first priority remains raising our children together with enduring love, respect and friendship.”

It has been five years since Meyer filed for divorce, Maguire has now responded to it as he filed for joint custody of their 15-year-old son Otis.

The Brothers actor has also asked for child and spousal support “to be determined through private mediation”, reported US Weekly.

Even though, the two parted ways, yet they maintained a close friendship.

In an interview with US Weekly, Jennifer called Tobey her “best friend”. He’s the greatest ex-husband a girl could ever have”, she said.

“The day begins with the kids and ends with the kids. So, you manage to get your time in and work hard in the middle, you know? They’re really amazing kids, so we figure it out together. It just manages to work out really well”, shared the American jewellery designer.

Jennifer and Tobey also share an 18-year-old daughter named, Ruby.