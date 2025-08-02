Star Wars fans receive good news ahead of ‘A New Hope’ 50 years milestone

Star Wars fans would hear "May the force be with you" in the cinemas once again.

To the franchise enthusiasts delight, the first Star Wars movie, Episode IV – A New Hope, will be released in theaters again on April 30, 2027 to mark the 50th anniversary .

Lucasfilm owner Disney has confirmed that, as part of the original film’s Golden Jubilee celebrations, it is set for release on April 30, 2027.

Notably, that same year, Shawn Levy's Star Wars: Starfighter starring Ryan Gosling will also be released.

A New Hope, which originally came out in May 1977, introduced famous characters like Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Princess Leia, and Darth Vader, played by Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, late Carrie Fisher and David Prowse with James Earl Jones providing Vader’s voice, respectively.

For the unversed, Star Wars was created by George Lucas and later grew into many more movies and TV shows.

After Disney bought Lucasfilm in 2012, Lucas said some of his original ideas were lost in the new movies. He also mentioned that Solo: A Star Wars Story did not do well at the box office.