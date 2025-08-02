Liam Neeson shares his take on roles that are 'inappropriate' for his age

'The Naked Gun' stars Liam Neeson along with Pamela Anderson

Liam Neeson has been widely known for featuring in the popular action-packed franchise named, Taken.

He is globally acclaimed for his stunts and action sequences across the globe. But now his take has somehow changed about the film roles.

Not just that, Liam seemingly has stepped away from his typical genre and its proof is his new comedy movie, The Naked Gun.

In a recent interview, The A-Team star confessed that he doesn’t feel the typical action parts are suitable for him now as he has turned 73.

He told Variety, “The first Taken was 18 years ago, I was 54. Feels like a lifetime ago. I still get offered the occasional one.”

Neeson admitted that he does not want to "insult audiences" by choosing characters that are inappropriate for his age.

"But I'm 73, for f***'s sake. I don't want to insult audiences if they're watching whole fight scenes and it's not me. I just wouldn't do it”, he added.

The Absolution actor stated, "Up until recently, I liked doing my own fight stuff. But I don't want to be doing that stuff with a Zimmer frame or walking stick. Sure, there might be another out there, but nothing definite on the horizon."

His latest film The Naked Gun features Liam alongside Pamela Anderson.