Jason Momoa gets 'special' tribute by Adria Arjona on 46th birthday

Adria Arjona, Jason Momoa started dating last year in May

Aquaman star Jason Momoa has been receiving unconditional love as he celebrates his 46th birthday.

August 1st was not only special for Momoa because his miniseries Chief of War debuted on Apple TV, but he also turned 46 on the same day.

To make his day more special, the Fast X actor’s girlfriend Adria Arjona paid a very romantic tribute to him on social media.

Taking it to her Instagram, the Hit Man actress dropped a carousel of memorable and unseen pictures featuring the two.

In the caption, she penned a small note that read, “Happy birthday mi amor. There’s nothing I love more than doing life by your side. So here’s to one more year of being wild and free and to forever growing young. Love you so much babii @prideofgypsies.”

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old also congratulated Jason for the release of Chief of War.

“And Happy @chief.of.war day too. Excited for the world to watch what you’ve poured your heart and soul into for the past years”, she wrote.

Momoa, after finalizing his divorce with former partner Lisa Bonet, started dating Arjona in May the same year.

The couple made their relationship public with their red carpet appearance in February 2025.