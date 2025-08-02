John Krasinski set to direct hit film ‘A Quiet Place III’

John Krasinski set to direct hit film franchise ‘A Quiet Place’ III

John Krasinski is back to direct, write and produce the third instalment of hit film franchise A Quite Place.

The post-apocalyptic film follows the story of a family struggling to survive in a world overrun by blind alien creatures that hunt by sound.

The Sexiest Man Alive and the franchise’s official Instagram account posted the same image of an ominous-looking "III" and "7.9.2027" on it.

The Office alum also captioned the post with the movie release date.

The new movie's plot and cast are still kept under wraps. The studio Paramount Pictures, had initially announced back in 2022 that a third instalment would arrive in 2025.

The film also stars Krasinski's wife Emily Blunt as Evelyn Abbott, protecting her family (including Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe) from a race of hostile alien creatures.

The film was also the first they worked together on-screen. According to the People Magazine, the couple admitted that they were initially "really nervous" about working together on screen for the first time.

Krasinski played Lee, husband to Blunt's Evelyn and father of their three kids, in A Quite Place and its sequels.

The original Quiet Place was a critical and commercial smash, earning $340 million worldwide, an Oscar nomination for sound editing and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Blunt.