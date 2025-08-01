‘Descendants’ cast remembers Cameron Boyce on bittersweet 10th anniversary

Disney's Descendants stars celebrated the anniversary milestone of the film by reflecting on the legacy of their late co-star Cameron Boyce.

Released on July 31, 2015, the Disney Channel original movie notably followed Dove Cameron (Mal), Cameron Boyce (Carlos), Sofia Carson (Evie) and Booboo Stewart (Jay) as the children of iconic Disney villains Maleficent, Cruella De Ville, Evil Queen and Jaffar, while living on the secluded Isle of the Lost.

The young actor died at age 20 in July 2019 due to a seizure just before the release of the third film.

In a conversation with the People magazine, the film’s director Kenny Ortega said, "Everything about him was so special, and we all knew it. When that boy walked onto the set, it was like the lights in the room got brighter."

"If he wasn't in the mirror working on something to improve for himself, he was helping someone else come over a breakthrough, a weakness that he was the most generous, loving, inspired, imaginative, kind person," Ortega added.

Carson echoed the sentiment addressing directly to the deceased, saying, "Our sunshine boy. will forever thank the heavens above for the gift of you."

"For the new eyes to Descendants, I know they'll feel Cameron's energy," Stewart says, before adding, "It's impossible not to."

The Liv and Maddie star Cameron continued, "As Descendants gets introduced to new generations, and as new Descendants films are made without us, I hope that Cameron’s legacy, his talent and his beautiful heart touches millions of young minds and inspires them to become who they are."

All three parts of the hit film series is available to stream on Disney+.