Shahid Kapoor turns cricketer at Lord’s for THIS reason

Shahid Kapoor brings star power to pitch ahead of 'Arjun Ustara' release

Shahid Kapoor recently offered fans a glimpse into his sporty side, sharing snapshots of himself playing cricket in London.

The 44-year-old actor, who rose to fame with his debut film Ishq Vishk in 2003, showcased his deep-rooted love for cricket at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground.

On Wednesday, July 30, the Kabir Singh star posted a carousel of images on Instagram, featuring himself in a white jersey and full cricket gear.

The photo dump included action shots of him confidently handling both bat and the ball.

The Jab We Met actor was joined and supported by his wife, Mira Rajput, who cheered him on from the stands.

In the carousel, Mira, 30, was seen wearing a stylish white outfiit as she posed for an adorable photograph with Kapoor.

The Padmaavat star captioned the post, “What a day!”

Fans quickly reacted to the post, with many drawing parallels to the actor’s 2022 film Jersey.

One fan wrote, “Looks like the last slide is from movie jersey.”

Another added, “Jersey movie in real life.”

A third commented, “Shahid is the best fit for virat’s biopic.”

On the professional front, the Chup Chup Ke star – last seen in Deva – is currently gearing up for Arjun, which also features Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Randeep Hooda in key roles.

For the unversed, the upcoming film is slated for release in December 2025.