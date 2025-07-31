Taron Egerton reveals how afraid he is of his mother Christine

'She Rides Shotgun' starring Taron Egerton is set to release on August 1

Kingsman actor Taron Egerton has shared a story about how he backed out of getting a tattoo on his neck last minute.

The 35-year-old actor is all set to feature in new film She Rides Shotgun for which he had to get some temporary inkings on his skin.

But there was one that he liked the most and decided to make it permanent.

Taron did not anticipate that his mum Christine Egerton would show up on the last day of shoot.

While speaking on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Carry-On actor revealed that, "The make-up artist had set it up about halfway through the day, and she said, 'You're all set for this evening.' And I just panicked immediately.”

"My mum went, 'I beg your pardon?' And I went, 'Well, I'm going to get this tattoo. I've had a really good, really spiritual [time], Mum.”

Egerton opened that his mother did a very classic thing “where she was looking at him and she just [turned away].”

The Welsh actor got "panicked” in the moment and “cancelled it immediately."

She Rides Shotgun is set to release on August 1.