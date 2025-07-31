Pamela Anderson unveils secret 'Naked Gun' screening plan with Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson had a special screening date together

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson watched their movie, The Naked Gun, together for the first time in very special circumstances.

The couple got to watch the upcoming movie alone together “in an empty theatre,” the actress, 58, revealed.

The Last Showgirl star appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday, July 30, where Anderson told the host that she has only screened the movie "once,” "with Liam, in an empty theater."

Sharing her feelings on the movie, she said, "It's hard to watch yourself, even [for] Liam. It's hard to be objective, I guess, but you play it straight. Otherwise it wouldn't be funny."

The interview comes after it was confirmed that the Taken star, 73, and Anderson are dating after they got close on the set of their upcoming movie.

Anderson and the BAFTA winner are currently "in the early stages" of dating in their "budding romance," a source told People Magazine.

"It's sincere, and it's clear they're smitten with each other," the insider continued.

Neeson and Anderson sparked relationship rumours on their press tour together where they appeared cosy and touchy together.