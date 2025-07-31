Leonardo DiCaprio’s relationship with Vittoria Ceretti hits a rough patch

Leonardo DiCaprio’ and his model girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti are facing a rough patch in their relationship.

According to RadarOnline, a source revealed that Vittoria feels irritated to be considered as an “arm candy” for Titanic star.

“One of her complaints is that she gets lumped in with all the many other women he's dated before,” said an insider.

The source opened up that Vittoria cannot take it anymore because she’s only being recognised as Leo’s girlfriend and there is no identity of herself.

“And that can be extremely annoying. Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so’s girlfriend who was so-and-so's ex,” mentioned an insider.

The fact is, Vittoria is “ambitious and wants to make a name for herself” which is why she’s not content to “just be his plus-one”

However, another source close to the actor pointed out that it's “not Leo's fault that people are more interested in her because she's dating him, but that doesn't stop her from getting resentful at times”.

The first source believed that the Shutter Island actor “could solve the issue by proposing to Vittoria, and a lot of people in his life are pushing him to take that step, including the model herself”.

Although Leo seems to be a doting boyfriend, he needs to step it up if he doesn’t want to lose Vittoria.

“She's clearly not going to stick around waiting forever,” added an insider.