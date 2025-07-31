'Friends' star marks rare appearance after four years

Courtney Cox celebrates co-star Lisa Kudrow's 62nd birthday

Friends star cast often make their appearances on the internet for their beloved fans.

The most active out of them all is Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.

Among them, Matt LeBlanc is the only one who keeps himself private and tends to stay away from the limelight.

But he has finally broken his social media hiatus as he was spotted in the selfie posted by Cox to celebrate Kudrow’s birthday.

Matt was seen in the picture wearing a white button-down shirt. He sported a light stubble and grey hair, reflecting a boyish charm in his late 50s.

The picture featuring the trio was no less than a treat for their fans.

Matt made his last appearance in 2021 at the Friends Reunion special, which also marked as Matthew Perry's last meet and greet with his friends before his death.

The Scream star gave Lisa a tribute in which she wrote, "I have looked up to this person since the day I met her.”

While praising Kudrow, Cox further penned, "She's bold, she's smart, she's articulate, she cares deeply and loves even deeper. There's never a time that I don't feel better for having seen her. “

“Happy birthday my Loot! I love you”, she concluded.

The popular American comedy sitcom featured Jennifer, Courtney, Matt, Matthew, Lisa and David Schwimmer.