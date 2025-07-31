Harrison Ford makes rare comment about future career plans

Harrison Ford has recently shared major update about his career plans for the future.

Indiana Jones actor reflected on his prolific career in an exclusive interview with Variety.

Harrison, who earned his first-ever Emmy nomination for Shrinking role, revealed that he won’t be retiring anytime soon.

When asked about leaving Hollywood, the Paranoia actor responded, “That's one of the things I thought was attractive about the job of an actor, was that they need old people, too, to play old people’s parts.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Morning Glory actor opened up that Emmy nomination didn’t change anything for him.

“I don't think there's anything competitive about creativity, and I don't understand the need to compare and contrast one person's work to another's,” he told the outlet.

Harrison further said, “If you like it, you like it; if you don't like it, look at something else.”

“I'm grateful but I would have done what I did and I'll do what I'm doing regardless of whether it's deemed worthy of mention or not,” continued the actor.

Before concluding, Harrison added, “It's what I do. It's what I love doing. I love telling stories. I love pretending to be somebody else.”