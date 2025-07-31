Catherine Zeta-Jones’ thoughts on 25-year marriage with Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones has recently shared her thoughts on 25 years of marriage with Michael Douglas.

As the wedding anniversary is around the corner, the Mask of Zorro star has expressed her joy over her relationship with Michael for more than two decades.

“It’s a big milestone,” said the 55-year-old actress in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight at the Wednesday Season 2 premiere on July 30.

Catherine recalled how people thought at the time that their marriage “would never last” but now she felt proud to prove them wrong.

Elsewhere in the interview, The Terminal actress also gave credit to her family for this milestone.

Catherine, who shares two kids, 24-year-old Dylan and 22-year-old Carys with Michael, said, “I think that what we've accomplished, and I think both of us will say the same and I'll speak for myself, is our children are truly wonderful.”

“The joy they bring us, and now that they've flown the nest, the joy that we have together,” stated No Reservations actress.

When asked about their celebration plans for the November 18 anniversary, Catherine revealed that they will have to wait because she will be busy filming third season of the hit Netflix show.

“I've been working a lot this year and he's been so supportive,” she mentioned.

Meanwhile, Catherine added, “I think we're going to be doing a party around the holidays.”