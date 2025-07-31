Comedian Jason Manford makes important announcement

Jason Manford leaves fans heartbroken with latest move

English comedian and presenter Jason Manford has left fans heartbroken and concerned with his latest move.

The 44-year-old had multiple shows lined up to perform, which have been cancelled now.

Taking it to his Instagram, Jason shared a post in which he mentioned that he strongly regrets the decision he has made, but he will have postpone his upcoming shows due to health concerns.

“We regret to inform you that the following performances of A Manford All Seasons have been unexpectedly cancelled due to Jason Manford being unwell”, he wrote.

He further mentioned his scheduled gigs in the caption that included, “Oxford, New Theatre will move from 31st July 2025 to the 16th November 2025.”

“Lincoln, The Engine Shed will move from 1st August 2025 to the 7th September 2025. Skegness, Embassy Hall will move from the 2nd August to the 15th February 2026.”

Manford further assured that there is an option to request for a refund. Meanwhile, further details about the new dates will be shared as soon as possible.

“Thank you for your understanding and we apologise for any inconvenience caused”, he concluded.