Sidharth Malhotra shares heartfelt birthday tribute to ‘favourite face’ Kiara Advani

New mom celebrates 34th birthday with 'Barbie-inspired' look

Sidharth Malhotra is setting the bar high as he celebrated his wife Kiara Advani’s 34th birthday with a heartwarming gesture.

The Ek Villain actor, who tied the knot with Advani in February 2023, marked the occasion with an adorable picture.

On Thursday, July 31, the 40-year-old actor shared a Barbie-esque photo of the birthday girl on Instagram, along with a sweet birthday wish.

In the image, the new mom is seen wearing a bright pink bodycon dress paired with straw tote bag as she strolls through the streets of a European country.

He captioned the post, “My favourite face, in any place. Happy Birthday love (with a red heart emoji).”

It is pertinent to mention that the Shershaah duo recently embraced parenthood, welcoming their baby girl on Tuesday, July 15.

On the professional front, the Kabir Singh actress is currently gearing up for the release of War 2, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

The Student of the Year star, on the other hand, will be seen in Param Sundari alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

For the unversed, the couple began dating in 2018 after working together on Vishnuvardhan’s 2021 action film.