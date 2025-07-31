Jenna Ortega embraces signature gothic style at ‘Wednesday’ London premiere

Jenna Ortega sparks online buzz with recent look ahead of 'Wednesday' season two release

Jenna Ortega recently turned heads as she opted for a blend of gothic glam and her signature dark aesthetic at the premiere of Wednesday’s upcoming Season two.

The 22-year-old actress, known for her portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the 2022 hit series, sparked online buzz with her striking red carpet appearance at London’s Central Hall Westminster.

On Thursday, July 31, Ortega’s makeup artist Melanie Inglessis offered a glimpse into her look for the Season two premiere on Instagram

The carousel of images featured the Miller’s Girl star with bare shoulders, showcasing her cool-toned smoky eyes, feathered brows, and a chocolatey matte lip.

Additionally, her skin was kept natural with the help of a nude foundation, then topped with contouring to define her cheekbones and jawline.

In the final slide of the post, the celebrity makeup artist revealed that she used all Dior Beauty products to create the look.

Melanie captioned the post, “JENNA #jennaortega #wednesday #diorbeauty #diormakeup.”

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the Scream actress, flooding the comments section with praise and admiration.

One fan wrote, “Every time I see Jenna shine like that, it fills me with admiration. Incredible work on today’s look, you made her glow even more.”

Another added, “SO BREATHTAKING!!”

A third enthused, “SHE IS SO GORGEOUS ITS UNREAL.”

On Wednesday, July 30, Ortega set the stage on fire with her semi-sheer, snakeskin-inspired couture gown at the global premiere.

Wednesday, which debuted in November 2022, became one of Netflix’s fastest-growing hits.

For the unversed, Season two is slated for release in two parts – first drops on Wednesday, August 6, and the second follows on September 3.