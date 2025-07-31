Bill Skarsgård says 'Pennywise is going to be 'pretty hardcore' in 'It - Welcome to Derry'

'It - Welcome to Derry' to release in October on HBO

Bill Skarsgård has finally opened about featuring as Pennywise in upcoming TV series, It – Welcome to Derry.

The 34-year-old Swedish actor rose to fame after giving a fantastic and memorable performance as the hideous clown in the Stephen King’s It series.

Locked star will once again reprise his iconic role in the new HBO series which is set to stream in October.

While speaking about the new show with Josh Horowitz, Bill admitted, “It was fun” working on the show.

He further spilled beans about his character saying, “there’s parts of it where we got to explore sides of old Pennywise that we haven’t seen.”

During the chat, Josh asked the Nosferatu actor, “Is it as scary you think as the films like do you go as far?

The actor, without hesitating, spontaneously said, “Oh yeah, it’s pretty hardcore”, while admitting that is not going to be a G-rated Pennywise.

The original film series have been directed by Andrés Muschietti.

The horror mystery follows the story of a terrifying clown, who torments children before feeding on them.