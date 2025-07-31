'Happy Gilmore 2' writer addresses possibility of third sequel

Adam Sandler co-wrote the new 'Happy Gilmore' sequel with Tim Herlihy

Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2 has finally released on Netflix.

The sports comedy film, which is a sequel to Sandler’s 1996 movie of the same name, has been receiving a positive response by the fans.

Directed by Kyle Newacheck, the 2025 film features Adam, Ben Stiller, Bad Bunny, Travis Kelce and Julie Bowen.

With the success of the second film, fans are hoping that the makers might renew the franchise for another entry.

Writer Tim Herlihy has shared if there are plans of a third film.

According to the screenwriter, he has not discussed anything with the Murder Mystery actor about a new sequel, but though they would not completely rule out the possibility.

He told The Hollywood Reporter, “Not between me and Adam. I can say we haven’t had one discussion about it. I haven’t even thought about it in the privacy of my own brain. I’m sure some people in the world are talking about it.”

Herlihy continued, “Never say never, I guess. We said we’d never do Happy Gilmore 2, and it’s currently streaming on Netflix, so you never know.

Happy Gilmore 2 is now streaming on Netflix.