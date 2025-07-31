Jenna Ortega shares interesting insights about ‘Wednesday’ Season 2

Jenna Ortega has recently shared rare details about the second season of hit Netflix series, Wednesday.

In a new interview with BBC, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star revealed that this season will showcase more of Wednesday’s parents and family dynamics.

“I think one of the reasons people resonate with the Addams family so much is their strangeness,” said the 22-year-old.

Jenna explained, “They're a very cohesive unit, but they're also very different from one another and stand out. They shouldn't fit [together] but they do. And that's very relatable.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Miller’s Girl actress reflected on mother-daughter dynamic in the second season.

“It's very typical for mother (played by Catherine Zeta-Jones) and daughter to butt heads, and the daughter wanting to be her own person and feel that maybe she's not being given the space she deserves or needs to come into her own,” noted Jenna.

However, the Scream VI pointed out that the “mother's desire to look after her children and be protective and not wanting them to have to deal with the same hardships that they may have faced in the past”.

Therefore, Jenna mentioned that she could resonate with the story as “it's very applicable to my experience as a teenager, and now”.

Before concluding, the Death of A Unicorn star thanked her fans for being “very patient with us” despite the long gap between the two seasons.

“We made them wait for a long time. We do want to please them, but we want to do it in new and more exciting ways,” she added.

Meanwhile, the second season of Wednesday will premiere on Netflix on August 6.