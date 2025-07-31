Liam Neeson shares rare insights into relationship with Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson recently started dating after co-starring in ‘Naked Gun’

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson are in the honeymoon period of their relationship and the actor couldn’t stop gushing over his new romance.

The Taken star and the Baywatch actress recently confirmed their relationship after they were seen getting cosy at the press tour of their movie, Naked Gun.

The 73-year-old actor appeared at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, July 30, where he told the host, “She’s great. She’s terrific,” when asked about Anderson.

When Colbert mentioned that Anderson had last appeared on the show after the release of her cookbook, I Love You: Recipes From the Heart, he asked Neeson if he has gotten to try any of her recipes.

The BAFTA winner replied, “She loves to cook. She loves to bake. She made me sourdough loaves during the shoot. Bran muffins, which I love.”

This comes after an insider told Us Weekly that the lovebirds “always had chemistry while they were filming and their friendship naturally developed into more.”

The couple is “learning how to navigate” acknowledging their love in public, the source said, adding, “They are both shy and have tried to stay private but the spark between them is obvious.”