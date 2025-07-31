Adam Sandler reacts to audiences response over 'Happy Gilmore 2'

'Happy Gilmore 2' reunites Adam Sandler with Ben Stiller

Adam Sandler has finally reacted to the public response towards the sequel of his popular film, Happy Gilmore.

The 2025 film backed by Netflix release on July 25 starring Sandler alongside Julie Bowen, Sunny Sandler, Bad Bunny, Margaret Qualley and Travis Kelce.

Directed by Kyle Newacheck, the all-new sports comedy brings Gilmore out of his retirement, who returns to the sport of golf to finance daughter’s ballet classes.

Adam’s new flick has turned out to be huge success on the streaming giant and the actor couldn’t be any happier seeing the response.

The Murder Mystery star, who co-wrote the script with Tim Herlihy, said, "We couldn’t be happier. It’s something that I can’t describe.”

He further told The Hollywood Reporter, "Just walking down the street, hearing people talk about it even before it came out — we were like, something fun is going on here.”

“We went from, this was nothing we ever thought about, to having one of the best times of our careers together, feeling the fun of it all”, continued Sandler.

The original film came out in 1996, which was directed by Dennis Dugan.