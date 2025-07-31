Lily James joins Chris Hemsworth in high-octane submarine thriller

Lily James is set to star alongside Chris Hemsworth in the upcoming submarine thriller Subversion, directed by Patrick Vollrath for Amazon MGM Studios.

The film follows a once-promising naval commander, played by Hemsworth, who finds himself blackmailed by a cartel-like organisation into piloting a submarine carrying illicit goods across international waters.

James will play a determined Coast Guard officer hot on his heels, sparking a high-stakes game of cat and mouse.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura is producing the film through his production company, di Bonaventura Pictures, with executive producers Stephen Shafer and Greg Cohen. Production is scheduled to begin in September in Australia.

James' upcoming projects include starring opposite Riz Ahmed in David Mackenzie's thriller Relay, which premiered at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival and hits U.S. theaters on August 22.

Lily James earned Emmy, Golden Globe, and Critics Choice nominations for her portrayal of Pamela Anderson in Hulu's Pam & Tommy.

Chris Hemsworth is known for his roles in blockbuster films like Thor and Extraction. With their combined talent, Subversion promises to be an action-packed thrill ride.