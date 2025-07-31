Harrison Ford reflects on Michael J. Fox’s significance on 'Shrinking' set

Harrison Ford has recently opened up about significant impact Michael J. Fox had on the set of Shrinking show.

In a new interview with Variety, the Blade Runner actor revealed his experience working with Back to the Future star, who is suffering from Parkinson’s disease since 1991.

“It’s been essential,” said the 83-year-old.

Harrison told the outlet, “Michael’s courage, his fortitude and his grace, more than anything else, is on full display.”

The Fugitive actor lauded Michael and called him a “very smart, very brave, noble, generous, passionate guy, and an example to all of us, whether we’re facing Parkinson’s or not”.

Harrison noted that anyone “cannot help but recognise how amazing it is to have such grace”.

In this show, Michael is in fact coming out of retirement to star in a secret role whereas the iconic legend stars as Dr. Paul Rhoades, a senior therapist at the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Centre.

Harrison revealed that Michael offered him “both a physical representation of the disease to inform myself with, but more than that, he allows me to believe that Paul could believe that he could be adequate to the challenge”.

Reflecting on disease, Indiana Jones star stated, “Parkinson’s is not funny.”

“And I want to get it right,” continued Age of Adaline actor.

Meanwhile, Harrison added, “It’s necessary to be correct with what we do in respect of the challenge that Parkinson’s represents, and that we don’t use it for its entertainment value.”