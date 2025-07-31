Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White set to headline ‘Social Network’ sequel

Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White are reportedly tapped for the lead role in The Social Network sequel.

The second instalment of the Oscar winning tech drama is being directed by Aaron Sorkin.

As per Variety, the film is still in the development stage and Sorkin has met with both Madison and White about the project and has yet to receive green signal from the studio, Sony.

The 2010 original part was based on Mark Zuckerberg, the creator of social media platform, Facebook. The role was played by Jessie Eisenberg, meanwhile, Andrew Garfield played Eduardo Saverin the co-founder of Facebook.

The sequel will follow the events mentioned in "The Facebook Files" from Jeff Horwitz which was published by the Wall Street Journal in 2021.

The series of articles exposed Facebook for its harmful effects on teens and its knowing proliferation of misinformation, which contributed to acts of political violence.

Todd Black, Peter Rice, Sorkin and Stuart Besser serve as producers for the sequel. It is unknown whether Eisenberg will reprise his role as Zuckerberg in the new instalment.

Previously in, The Social Network, the film also starred Justin Timberlake and Armie Hammer.

The film garnered eight Academy Award nominations bagging honours for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Editing and Best Original Score and grossing up to $226 million at the global box office.