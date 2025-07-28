Sanjay Dutt reveals truth behind ₹72 crore inheritance from fan

Sanjay Dutt breaks silence on long-standing rumour

Sanjay Dutt recently broke his silence regarding long-standing rumours about receiving inheritance money from one of his fans.

The 65-year-old actor, known for his versatile performances in Indian cinema, opened up about receiving a whopping inheritance from a late admirer.

In an exclusive conversation with Curly Tales, the Khal Nayak star briefly discussed being left a ₹72 crore property by his female fan, Nisha Patil.

Speaking to the outlet, he said, “I gave it back to her family.”

Nisha, 62, who was suffering a terminal illness, had transferred her property through her bank to Dutt in 2018.

On the professional front, the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S actor – who made his debut with Rocky in 1981 – recently starred alongside Akshay Kumar in Housefull 5.

Additionally, Dutt is currently gearing up for Ranveer Singh’s upcoming project Dhurandhar, as well as the Telugu films Akhanda 2 and The RajaSaab.

It is pertinent to mention that the iconic Sanju Baba has always remained in the spotlight due to the many surprising chapters of his life.

The Bhootnii star was portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor in the 2018 biopic Sanju, which received widespread acclaim.