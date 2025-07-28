Pete Davidson reflects on Eddie Murphy’s thoughtful parenting advice

Pete Davidson has recently shared best parenting advice he received from The Pickup costar Eddie Murphy

While speaking at the LA premiere of The Pickup on July 27, the Saturday Night Live star looked happy as he confirmed he and his girlfriend Elsie Hewitt are expecting their first child.

“It’s the most exciting thing ever. I don't even really have words,” said the 31-year-old when asked about embracing fatherhood.

Pete admitted that he’s “finally in a place where I'm ready for it”.

Reflecting on Shrek star’s advice, who is a father of 10 children, The Suicide Squad actor revealed, “His advice was the best. He goes, 'I have no advice.' He goes, 'Because you can't really tell anybody how to raise their own kid.”

“But it's going to change your life and you're going to love it, and I'll know you'll be good at it,” stated Pete.

Elsewhere in the interview, the American comedian and actor mentioned that another co-star Keke Palmer also set a great example of parenthood on his new movie’s set

“What was cool is when we were doing 'The Pickup,' Keke's baby was just born and she had him on set the whole time, and she would go into a take and then run over, you know, play with the baby, and it made me realise it's possible to co-exist in both worlds,” explained Pete.

He added, “I was really impressed with her… the way she was parenting on set.”

Meanwhile, Pete’s new movie, The Pickup will premiere on Prime Video on August 6.