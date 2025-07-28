'Now You See Me' star addresses future of franchise after third sequel

Mark Ruffalo, Morgan Freeman set to reprise their roles in the upcoming installment

Now You See Me franchise gets an important update from one of the cast members.

The globally acclaimed film series is returning with a third sequel featuring Jesse Eisenberg, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Mark Ruffalo, Morgan Freeman, and Woody Harrelson.

The crime thriller represents a group of four magicians also knows as "The Four Horseman", who commit robberies during their shows and redistribute their stolen funds to their audience.

With the new sequel set for November 2025 release, the group of magicians are retuning to bring down a worldwide criminal network.

Ahead of the theatrical release of Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, Franco, who plays Jack Wilder, has revealed what the future holds for the renowned franchise.

In conversation with ScreenRant, the Neighbors star opened, “Now You See Me 3, coming out in November, the gang is back, definitely more magic.”

He further expressed that he wishes to make many more films from the popular franchise in the future.

“I'm learning new ways to throw cards. I have the greatest time with that cast. I think our natural love for each other bleeds onto the screen, and I hope to make many more with them”, said Dave.

For the unversed, Now You See Me 4 has already been confirmed by the makers.