'Fantastic Four: First Steps' actor makes bold statement about Robert Downey Jr

'Avengers: Doomsday' to bring back Tom Hiddleston as 'Loki'

Iron Man famed Robert Downey Jr made a special appearance in the Fantastic Four: First Steps ending, teasing his return as Doctor Doom for the next film.

Robert will be a threat for not just the Fantastic Four family but for the whole Marvel multiverse in the upcoming, Avengers: Doomsday.

In a latest interview, one of the MCU stars explained how Jr. played an active role in not just filming the upcoming 2026 film but in the production process.

Vanessa Kirby, who played Sue Storm in Matt Shakman’s movie, explained how the 60-year-old was always present on the sets.

She explained that the Sherlock Holmes star was a leading figure during the production and he looked after each and every cast mate during the shoot.

The 37-year-old told Variety, “Yeah! Robert’s never not been on set. He’s always there. He is our leader. We call him our Godfather. He’s looked after us.”

“It’s such a joy working with the Russos and him, because they’ve had such deep collaboration for so long”, she added.

Avengers: Doomsday, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, will also feature Pedro Pascal, James Marsden, Alan Cumming, Tom Hiddleston, Florence Pugh and Lewis Pullman.