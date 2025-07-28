Eddie Murphy teases standalone film on Shrek's 'Donkey'

Zendaya, Cameron Diaz to lend their vocals for 'Shrek 5'

Eddie Murphy, who voiced the famous "Donkey" character in the Shrek movies, have dropped an exciting update.

According to the 64-year-old comedian, the Donkey is getting its separate film just like Puss in Boots.

At present, Murphy is working on the voiceover of the fifth sequel of the Shrek film series, which is already in works at DreamWorks animated.

While updating about the fifth entry of the fantasy comedy series, Eddie revealed that the team is still working on the voiceover.

Meanwhile, he also teased that the Donkey spin off has been finalized and is slated to release somewhere in 2028.

The Beverly Hills Cop said, "No, they're still doing voiceover stuff. We're still in the booth, and literally, we're still doing Shrek.

He told ScreenRant, "We start in September on Donkey, we're doing a Donkey one, and that'll be three years from now, but we're about two years into Shrek 5. Still in the booth and about to start Donkey in September."

"Donkey's going to be like how Puss in Boots had his own movie”, shared Murphy.

Directed by Walt Dohrn and Conrad Vernon, Shrek 5 is all set to bring in together an amazing cast including Zendaya, Mike Meyers, Cameron Diaz, and James Marsden.

The film is slated to hit theatres globally on December 23, 2026.