Eddie Murphy reveals exciting update on upcoming 'Shrek 5'

Eddie Murphy has recently shared exciting update on the forthcoming Shrek 5 movie.

While promoting his other new movie, The Pickup, Eddie was asked to reveal details about the fifth Shrek movie, where he's reprising the voice role of Donkey.

“I have recorded some great voiceover stuff and we don’t get a full script when we do the Shrek movies,” he told Extra at the movie premiere red carpet.

“We only get dialogue that we do for each session. I have been doing some really funny stuff,” said the 64-year-old.

In a separate interview with ScreenRant, the Nutty Professor actor dished, “We start in September on Donkey, we’re doing a Donkey one, and that’ll be three years from now, but we’re about two years into Shrek 5.”

He continued, “Still in the booth and about to start Donkey in September.”

When asked how this Donkey movie will be different from Shrek, Eddie replied, “Donkey’s going to be like how Puss in Boots had his own movie, Donkey’s going to have his own movie, own little story with his dragon wife and his kids that are half-dragon and half-donkeys.”

“They’ve written this funny story. We’re doing that, starting that in September,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Eddie also offered insight into his working experience with Cameron Diaz and Mike Meyers.

“We don’t work together and therefore at the end of the movie; we see each other on the red carpet. It’s just all you by yourself and a microphone,” he told Extra.