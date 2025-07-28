Tom Holland, Zendaya face tensions in relationship after delaying marriage

Zendaya and Tom Holland privately deal with trouble in paradise: source

Tom Holland and Zendaya seem to prefer keeping their troubles private as they have never aired their dirty laundry in public, but face complications all the same.

The Spiderman co-stars have reportedly put off their wedding plan because of their work schedules, but they also continue to work through their issues behind the scenes.

Speaking about the Marvel actor, 29, an insider told Star Magazine, “Just because Tom wants to spend the rest of his life with Zendaya doesn’t mean he’s immune to making mistakes.”

Although the English actor has significantly “grown up” during his “sobriety journey,” he still sometimes “acts childish when he doesn’t get his way,” the source continued.

They went on to claim that the BAFTA winner can be “self-absorbed” sometimes, which “Zendaya has never been a fan of.” His “ego and maturity issues” also becomes a bone of contention between the couple.

“Zendaya is patient,” the source said of the Euphoria star, “but she also knows Tom’s weaknesses better than anybody.”

Even though the couple’s fans everywhere are waiting for the Hollywood lovebirds’ wedding after their engagement was confirmed earlier this year, their nuptials have been put on the back burner because of their demanding work schedules.

“They tried to fit it in this year, but they looked at their schedules and there’s no way,” the source said. “They’re so career-minded, they aren’t sure they can swing 2026 either.”