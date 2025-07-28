Michele Morrone packs on PDA with Irina Shayk in Italy

Michele Morrone and Irina Shayk set pulses racing in the streets of Italy over the weekend.

The pair were spotted sharing a passionate kiss in public, but don’t be fooled, the steamy moment was strictly professional.

The sizzling PDA wasn’t born out of love, it was all part of an ad campaign shoot.

During the scene, the Russian model wrapped her arms around Morrone, 34, as they engaged in an intense on-camera kiss.

Once the cameras stopped rolling, the two stars quickly pulled apart and shared a lighthearted laugh between takes.

The Housemaid actor looked sharp in a gray suit, while Shayk, who shares a daughter with Bradley Cooper, showed off her signature runway-ready physique in a sheer black top and matching skirt.

Though the duo previously did shoots for the brand separately this marked the first time they had appeared together. The chemistry was undeniable, even if it was all in a day's work.

The 365 Days star is no stranger to stirring romance rumours with his co-stars.

Last December, his rep shut down dating rumours with Subservience co-star Megan Fox after a flirty behind-the-scenes video surfaced.

That same month, the Italian actor publicly supported A Simple Favor 2 co-star Blake Lively amid her legal drama with Justin Baldoni.

For now, Morrone is reportedly single. Shayk, 39, on the other hand, was said to have briefly rekindled her casual romance with Tom Brady earlier this year, more than a year after their initial fling fizzled.