Adam Sandler reveals his leading ladies call him out for THIS reason

Adam Sandler has recently revealed his leading ladies often call him out for one of his unusual habits.
During his Happy Gilmore 2 promotions, the Blended actor was asked what it would take for him to make a movie featuring A-listers such as Jennifer Aniston, Drew Barrymore and Julie Brown.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Adam admitted that it would “require a great set and happiness”.
The Big Daddy actor divulged that most of his leading ladies have a common complaint about him.
“All the ladies would suggest different diets to me during filming,” said the 58-year-old.
Murder Mystery star quipped, “They’d say, ‘Adam, you gotta stop eating this.’ But no...”
Interestingly, Adam came back to the question and explained how wonderful the idea would be to him, as “they’re like best friends”.
Earlier, the 50 First Dates actor also opened up about his experience working alongside his teenage daughters on Happy Gilmore sequel, which will premiere on Netflix on July 25.
“Oh, my god, you're just relieved. Once they do it well, nothing feels better as a parent,” he told E! News.
Adam added, “It must be like when you're the parents of a baseball player and you're at the game and they get a hit. You just go, ‘Thank God.’ It’s just so much relief.”
