Jason Momoa opens up about his son getting cast in upcoming 'Dune' movie

Jason Momoa has recently opened up about his son getting cast in the upcoming Dune movie.

The Aquaman actor, whose son Nakoa-Wolf Momoa is set to make his debut in the third installment of Denis Villeneuve‘s epic space opera trilogy, expressed his elation over his son’s casting in the movie.

“A rude awakening is what he’s in for. He’s into the workforce for the first time. It’s going to be good. He did it on his own,” said Jason in an interview with Extra at the Chief of War premiere in Kapolei, Hawaii.

Jason told the outlet, “I don’t want to help him, and he’s done it all on his own, and good for him.”

“You want your children to be better than you, and I really, actually believe he is,” remarked the 45-year-old.

Fast X actor pointed out, “I couldn’t do what he’s doing at his age. There’s no way I could sit in a room with Denis Villeneuve and hold my own.”

“I was on Baywatch at 19. He’s 16 and holding up with Denis Villeneuve,” stated Jason.

Game of Thrones actor, who shares his son and a 17-year-old daughter with ex-wife Lisa Bonet, is also reprising his role of Duncan Idaho in the movie.

“We raised him beautiful. We raised our children… It’s just, you know, being loved and being confident in themselves,” explained the actor.

Before concluding, Jason added, “That is what he is. He’s very confident.”