Taylor Swift delivers 'brutal blow' to close pal Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni drama

Blake Lively's legal drama unveils Taylor Swift's 'loyalty' towards her

Blake Lively has been involved in a legal battle with It Ends with Us co-star Justin Baldoni for months.

Earlier this year, the 37-year-old filed a complaint against Baldoni accusing him of sexual harassment and for starting a smear campaign against her.

The ongoing legal battle took a drastic turn when Swift got involved in it after the judge, who is handling the case, gave permission to Baldoni’s team to see texts exchanged between the two friends.

The judge said, "Given that Lively has represented that Swift had knowledge of complaints or discussions about the working environment on the film, among other issues, the requests for messages with Swift regarding the film and this action are reasonably tailored to discover information that would prove or disprove Lively’s harassment and retaliation claims."

Following this development, it looks like the Love Story singer has been ignoring the Green Lantern star.

A close source informed Daily Mail that "[Blake] has been reaching out to [Taylor] with texts, voicemails and even emails begging to mend what they once had."

"Taylor hasn’t responded to any of Blake’s pleas”, revealed the insider.

Not just Taylor, but other friends also seem to have bailed on Blake. "Gigi [Hadid's] loyalty is to Taylor”, says the source.