George Mackay, Caitríona Balfe land roles in ‘Sense and Sensibility’

The Sense and Sensibility upcoming adaption welcomed new cast members for the project.

The new iteration of Jane Austin's classic novel which follows the different romantic journeys of sisters, Elinor (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Marianne Dashwood (Esme Creed-Miles ) after their father’s death forces them to leave their family's estate, has officially started filming in the UK.

The newly introduced cast includes Caitríona Balfe as their mother Mrs. Dashwood, George Mackay set to play Elinor’s love interest Edward Ferrars and Fiona Shaw will portray Mrs. Jennings, whom the sisters stay with when they visit London.

The expanded ensemble of actors is: Frank Dillane as Marianne’s initial love interest John Willoughby, Herbert Nordrum as her later suitor Colonel Brandon and Bodhi Rae Breathnach as the youngest Dashwood sister Margaret.

BAFTA nominee Georgia Oakley is directing the film from the script by bestselling author Diana Reid. It is being produced by Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner.

Sense and Sensibility has been adapted for the screen several times before, most notably for Ang Lee's 1995 film starring Emma Thompson as Elinor, Kate Winslet as Marianne and Hugh Grant as Edward.