Brandon Routh former ‘Superman’ star lauds David Corenswet performance

Brandon Routh have nothing but praises for the James Gunn reboot Superman and its lead actor David Corenswet.

Routh, who played the titular superhero in 2006's ill-fated Superman Return, opened up about his experience watching the new film.

During conversation with Variety magazine, the Legends of Tomorrow star called the new iteration "a lot of fun."

"I really enjoyed it. I think David [Corenswet] is fantastic. I cried no less than three times," he said adding that having the played the role himself, he saw the film from a different point of view.

"I come at it from a different perspective," he continued. "I really got into it as I'm watching him navigate those tricky Superman moments in the first conversation with Lois and Clark in the apartment."

The Rookie actor went on to say, "And then all of the family stuff for me really hit. It’s a big movie. There’s a lot in there. I have to go see it again."

Routh, whose new horror comedy Ick is coming to cinema on July 27, said that he is excited to see what Gunn has planned for the rest of the DC universe films.

Corenswet's Superman is now running in theatres.